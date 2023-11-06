Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.