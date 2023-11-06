Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP) Insider Purchases £9,849 in Stock

Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Hogg purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 469 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £9,849 ($11,984.67).

Shares of LON SDP opened at GBX 479.50 ($5.83) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Schroder AsiaPacific has a twelve month low of GBX 459 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 553.55 ($6.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.21. The stock has a market cap of £741.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2,820.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

