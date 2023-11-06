Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.44. 82,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,041. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $28.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

