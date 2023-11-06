Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Kaizen Financial Strategies’ 7th Largest Position

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 230,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

