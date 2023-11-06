Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Cut by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.34. 868,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,450. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

