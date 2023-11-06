Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.61% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. 55,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,469. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

