Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $44.08. 482,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

