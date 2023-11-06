Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Kaizen Financial Strategies’ 4th Largest Position

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.18. 340,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,072. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.