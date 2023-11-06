Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lessened by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,491 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.07. 114,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,951. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

