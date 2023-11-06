Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Theory Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Theory Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SCHP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.63. 337,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,452. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

