Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 261,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

