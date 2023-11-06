Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,377 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,876. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

