Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Cut by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 29.4% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.95. 1,668,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,403. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.