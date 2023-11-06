Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lessened by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 601,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,776. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

