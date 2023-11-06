Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,287 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 300.5% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,665,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,794 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 633,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,776. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

