Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.57 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

