S&CO Inc. Purchases 1,585 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Waters by 327.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.50.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.91. The company had a trading volume of 146,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,682. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.19 and a 200 day moving average of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

