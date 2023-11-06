S&CO Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $46,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

ADP traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $219.44. 137,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,926. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.96 and its 200-day moving average is $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

