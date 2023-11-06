S&CO Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

S&CO Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

LIN stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.93. The company had a trading volume of 335,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.51. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $395.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.