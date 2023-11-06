S&CO Inc. Sells 7,520 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 170.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 827,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 521,851 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 1,499,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of T traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.76. 5,968,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,060,586. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

