S&CO Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.87.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $206.66 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.