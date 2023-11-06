Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Stake Boosted by Gritstone Asset Management LLC

Gritstone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,769 shares during the quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 517,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 673,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 280,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCRMW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,657. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

