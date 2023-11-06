Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SES. CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.13.
Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.9 %
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
