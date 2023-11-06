ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $603.72. 309,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.87 and a 200-day moving average of $545.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.25 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

