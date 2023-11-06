Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

About Shenzhou International Group

Shares of SHZHY opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

