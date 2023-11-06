Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

Shenzhou International Group Announces Dividend

OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.