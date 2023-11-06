Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shenzhou International Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
Shenzhou International Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.
