Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 878,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 152,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $142.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.