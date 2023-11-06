Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 78 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of ITW opened at $231.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.87 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

