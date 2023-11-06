Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.8% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 650.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.40. 122,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,130. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

