Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $24.59 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.23 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day moving average is $253.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

