Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.