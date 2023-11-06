Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.