Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $353,296,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.18 on Monday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

