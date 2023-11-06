Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,914 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.6% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 317,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

