Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Cornerstone FS Stock Performance

Shares of CSFS opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.18) on Monday. Cornerstone FS has a 1 year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 million, a PE ratio of -368.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.51.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

