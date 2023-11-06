Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 515 ($6.27) on Monday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 475.40 ($5.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,061.07 ($12.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 643.56.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watches of Switzerland Group

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Ian Carter purchased 35,000 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.16) per share, for a total transaction of £205,800 ($250,425.89). 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.