SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBOW. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,033. The stock has a market cap of $800.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $43.95.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland purchased 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 323,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,951.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 208,329 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

