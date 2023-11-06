Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $29.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKWD. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $210.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

