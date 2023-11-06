Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $52,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

