SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 12.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of SL Green Realty worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 270,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.48%.

About SL Green Realty



3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

