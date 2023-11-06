SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

