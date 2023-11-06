SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

