SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $191.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,133 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,722. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

