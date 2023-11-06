SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,581 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $197.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.83. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.