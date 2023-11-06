SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Capital Southwest comprises 0.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 657,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 515,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,640. The firm has a market cap of $864.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Capital Southwest’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 119.79%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.