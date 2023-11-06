SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. VICI Properties comprises 1.1% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.87. 1,261,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,472. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

