Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $8.05

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $7.54. Snap One shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 3,913 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap One from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $611.47 million, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.87 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $54,555.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,759,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,705,489.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,892 shares of company stock valued at $79,443 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

