SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 128,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 113,680 shares.The stock last traded at $15.47 and had previously closed at $15.46.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $503.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,811,000 after buying an additional 942,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

