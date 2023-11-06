SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 771,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,429. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

