SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VEU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $52.45. 633,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,210. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.